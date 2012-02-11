WATCH: A Flyers Player Got In A Fight Immediately After Scoring A Goal Last Night

The puck was barely settled in the back of the net when Philadelphia Flyers winger Scott Hartnell and Maple Leafs defender Dion Phaneuf dropped the gloves and went at it last night.



The two have a bit of a history. More specifically, Hartnell told Phaneuf to “suck it” in the All-Star Game.

Apparently their mutual hatred caused them to forego post-game etiquette and rumble right there on the spot.

Here’s the video (via Deadspin):



