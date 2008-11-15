Hartford Financial's (HIG) Brilliant Turnaround Plan

Here’s a lesson on how to achieve financial health in this environment:



Hartford Financial (HIG) is spending $10 million to buy Federal Trust Bank, a piddly little institution based in Sanford, FL. By acquiring the bank and applying with the Office of Thrift Supervision to become a Savings & Loan (yes, Hartford Financial is applying to be an S&L!), the insurance company can access the Treasury’s Capital Purchase Program (CPP). The firm believes based on current guidelines that they’ll be eligible for a capital purchase of $1.1 billion to $3.4 billion. On the news, shares of Hartford are up about 30%.

It’s that simple.

