Harry's, the $750 million shaving startup, just made a major upgrade to the one thing that sets it apart

Hollis Johnson Harry’s co-founders Jeff Raider and Andy Katz-Mayfield.

Harry’s, the online shave club that has converted more than 1 million customers by offering an alternative to expensive drugstore-bought cartridge shaving, has upgraded its key product.

The company’s signature shaving cartridges, made by its factory in Germany, have been given a complete overhaul. Among the changes are differently spaced blades for more even cutting, a better flex hinge, and a rear blade for precise edge trimming.

Harry’s Co-CEO Jeff Raider told Business Insider that the changes have been in the works for nearly two years, with millions of dollars invested in the German factory to purchase new machinery.

“We believe that companies should always strive to make their products better, and we try to do that at Harry’s everyday,” Raider said.

Also given a makeover are Harry’s razor handles, the metallic Winston and the formerly plastic, now rubberised, Truman. The Winston was given rubber grips as well, to match its redesigned, more ergonomic shape. Raider stressed that all of the changes were made in response to customer feedback.

Harry’s Harry’s redesigned products from left to right: The Winston, razor cartridges, and the Truman.

Prices remain unchanged for the new designs of both the cartridges (4 for $8, 8 for $12, or 16 for $28) and the handles ($20 for the Winston and $9 for the Truman). Though the company started as a subscription model, it now lets customers order all of its products on a one-off basis.

The company raised $75.6 million in a series C funding in 2015, which powered this new generation of products and pegged the company’s valuation at $750 million. Wellington Partners led the round and were joined by Tiger Global Management.

The updated products will be shipped to customers starting Tuesday.

