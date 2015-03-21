Upgrade your morning routine with Harry's shaving sets and razors

Business Insider’s Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. And full disclosure: Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

It’s finally spring, and that means it’s time to upgrade your morning routine.

We recommend getting yourself a Harry’s Truman Razor, which is specifically designed to improve the quality of your shaving experience.

This razor won’t rip off half your face like those $US3 drug-store models.

Plus: if you want to spice things up a bit, the razors come in four colours (ivory, orange, blue and olive.)

[email protected]

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.