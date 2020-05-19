Harry Styles' music video for 'Watermelon Sugar' is packed with hidden references. Here's every detail you may have missed.

Harry Styles/YouTube Harry Styles in his music video for ‘Watermelon Sugar.’

Harry Styles released the music video for his track “Watermelon Sugar,” which appears on his 2019 album titled “Fine Line.”

The video has references to Styles’ previous music videos, plus nods to accessories he’s worn in the past.

Harry Styles released the music video for “Watermelon Sugar,” the upbeat track from his 2019 sophomore album titled “Fine Line.”

The 26-year-old singer dropped the video on Monday and it featured him surrounded by people on a beach, who are dancing, eating plenty of watermelons, and touching each others’ bodies.

In a 2019 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Styles described “Fine Line” as a very “open” record and said that he doesn’t like to explain the meanings of his songs. He also played coy when Lowe asked if “Watermelon Sugar” is about “the joys of mutually appreciated oral pleasure.”

Here are all the details, references, and Easter eggs you might have missed in his new music video.

At the start, Styles is sitting at a table, which has a tablecloth reminiscent of the sail used in the video for “Adore You.”

Harry Styles/YouTube Harry Styles’ music video for ‘Watermelon Sugar’ opens with him dining on the beach.

The “Adore You” video was released in December 2019 and showed the singer leaving the fictional island of Eroda via a boat.

He’s seen wearing initial rings from Gucci that say “H” and “S,” which he often sports during performances and other appearances.

Harry Styles/YouTube and Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Harry Styles often wears Gucci rings with his initials.

Styles has worn the rings in a photoshoot for a 2019 interview for The Guardian, while out and about in London, in a promotional video for “Fine Line,” and during an appearance on NBC’s “Today Show” in February 2020.

In the “Watermelon Sugar” music video, he appears to be wearing the same four rings, in the same order, as he did on the “Today Show.”

The round blue glasses were previously worn by Styles in a photoshoot for his 2019 cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

Harry Styles/YouTube Harry Styles in his music video for ‘Watermelon Sugar.’

In the magazine, Styles used the glasses to accessorize while wearing a denim outfit and standing in a field of flowers.

Fans think the location is a callback to the place in Malibu where One Direction filmed their music video for “What Makes You Beautiful.”

Harry Styles/YouTube Harry Styles’ new music video was filmed on a beach.

Fans online noticed that the piece of land behind Styles in the “Watermelon Sugar” video resembles the area where the video for “WMYB” was filmed.

Coincidentally, the tablecloth in the “Watermelon Sugar” video also has a similar hue as the vehicle Styles and his 1D bandmates drive in the “WMYB” video.

The people in the music video dance around and touch each others’ bodies, similar to Styles’ “Lights Out” video.

Harry Styles/YouTube Harry Styles’ video for ‘Lights Out’ was released in October 2019, marking the start of his new era of music.

They also feed each other slices of watermelon in the new music video.

Styles wears clothing from Gucci’s fall 2020 collection.

Harry Styles/YouTube Harry Styles wears clothing from Gucci in his ‘Watermelon Sugar’ music video.

The cropped sweater and scarf that he wears near the end of the video are from Gucci, Vogue pointed out.

The video concludes with the singer and the other people posing for a photo, similar to how his “Kiwi” music video ended.

Harry Styles/YouTube The end of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ music video mirrors that of another video from Harry Styles.

In his “Kiwi” video, Styles posed for a class photo with a group of children after a cake fight.

