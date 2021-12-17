I tried 2 beauty products created by Harry Styles, and I wouldn’t buy either of them again

I liked this product a lot better than the Pleasing Pen, but I’m not sure it’s worth $US35 ($AU49).

The clear serum has a gel-like texture, which smooths onto the skin nicely and adds a glow that’s far more natural than other pearlescent primers I’ve tried. It also felt cooling, which I always appreciate on my sensitive skin.

I used about two pumps to cover my face, and found that the serum dried into a tacky base that’s perfect for makeup. And sure enough, my foundation looked great on top of it.

It made my skin look smooth, and gave a natural glow that I’d love to wear every day. I even hesitated to apply concealer because I was that impressed with how my skin looked.

But I’m not sure I’d buy it again as a result of its high price tag. There are tons of other illuminating primers on the market for lower prices — like the $US7 ($AU10) e.l.f. option and the $US26 ($AU36) Rare Beauty one — which have given me similar results.