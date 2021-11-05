Watch Harry Styles help a fan come out to her mom during his concert

Harry Styles waves a pride flag onstage in Brooklyn on February 28, 2020. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Harry Styles paused his concert on Wednesday to help a fan near the stage.

The fan was holding a sign that said, “My mom is in section 201. Help me come out??”

Styles took a moment to ask permission before announcing to the crowd, “Lisa, she’s gay!”

The fan in question, McKinley McConnell, shared a video of the interaction on Twitter and described it as “a moment that will actually be with me forever.”

“thank you for creating a safe place for me. thank you for letting me grow along side you as a fan. thank you for helping me know who i am,” she wrote.

The “Golden” singer paused his performance on Wednesday to speak with McConnell, who was standing next to the stage and holding a sign that said, “My mom is in section 201. Help me come out??”

“What would you like to tell your mother?” he asked, holding the microphone out towards her.

When McConnell seemed stunned by the number of people in the crowd, Styles offered reassurance: “I can tell her. Yeah, no problem, one second.”

He then shuffled to the other side of the stage and announced into the microphone, “Lisa, she’s gay!”

As the crowd cheered, the jumbotron appeared to show McConnell’s mother having an emotional reaction.

“I don’t wanna ruin the moment,” Styles added at the end of the video. “Wouldn’t it be great if you were a little bit closer together?”

McConnell, a political-science student at California State University, told NBC News the pair traveled from Los Angeles to see the show together.

She said she decided at the “last minute” to get a ticket for her mom in a different section because her mom “wouldn’t have been up for the pit.”

“Afterward, she told me, ‘You always had a flair for dramatics,'” McConnell said. “I’m really beyond blessed that both my parents are so supportive. And I think they probably always suspected, even though you try to act like they don’t. She just kept saying she loves me and is proud of me.”

Styles is known for creating a safe space at his shows for LGBTQ people. He frequently waves pride flags onstage and encourages fans to be true to themselves.

“Please feel free to be whoever it is you’ve always wanted to be in this room tonight,” Styles told the crowd during his performance on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Styles himself has declined to publicly label his sexuality.

“It’s not like I’m sitting on an answer, and protecting it, and holding it back,” he told The Guardian in 2019. “It’s not a case of: ‘I’m not telling you ’cause I don’t want to tell you.’ It’s not: ‘Ooh, this is mine and it’s not yours.’ It’s: ‘Who cares?’ Does that make sense? It’s just: ‘Who cares?'”

“Am I sprinkling in nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try and be more interesting? No,” he added.