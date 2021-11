The 5 best moments from Harry Styles’ special Halloween concert in New York City

He paused to salute a fan who dressed as the hand from his album cover.

Harryween, billed as a “fancy dress party,” played host to a number of elaborate and glamorous looks. Styles himself took the stage in a David Bowie-esque

One fan in the general admission pit even came dressed as Tim Walker’s gloved hand, as seen in the “Fine Line” cover art.

“We’re gonna have a look at some costumes,” Styles said onstage, gesturing to the fan in question. “What are you? The album cover. The hand!”