The 5 best moments from Harry Styles’ special Halloween concert in New York City

Callie Ahlgrim
Harry styles harryween
Harry Styles performs at Madison Square Garden on October 31, 2021. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HS
  • Harry Styles performed at Madison Square Garden on Sunday for a special Halloween-themed concert.
  • Insider attended the sold-out event, known as Harryween, and selected five standout moments.
  • They include the show’s encore when Styles performed Britney Spears’ “Toxic” for the first time.
Styles teased the crowd for smelling like marijuana.
Harry styles harryween
Harry Styles. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HS
During an early pause in his performance, Styles remarked, “It smells good in here.”

“Smells like Halloween weekend,” he continued. “It smells like this state just legalized weed. No accusations, just a rumor.”

Indeed, New York legalized recreational marijuana in late September.

As the crowd laughed, Styles added, “Have a good time, it’s Halloween.”

He paused to salute a fan who dressed as the hand from his album cover.
Harry styles harryween - hand costume
Styles and his bandmates dressed as clowns for the second night of Harryween. Callie Ahlgrim
Harryween, billed as a “fancy dress party,” played host to a number of elaborate and glamorous looks. Styles himself took the stage in a David Bowie-esque Pierrot clown costume.

One fan in the general admission pit even came dressed as Tim Walker’s gloved hand, as seen in the “Fine Line” cover art.

“We’re gonna have a look at some costumes,” Styles said onstage, gesturing to the fan in question. “What are you? The album cover. The hand!”

At one point, he sang with a Voodoo doll that was thrown onstage.
Harry styles harryween - voodoo doll
Styles wore a pink tinseled vest at his Las Vegas concert in September. Callie Ahlgrim
Fans often throw objects at Styles while he’s performing, like flowers and hats, but he typically drops or ignores them.

On Sunday, however, the singer made a point to pick up a plush, black-eyed doll that had been dressed to resemble his own Las Vegas concert look.

He sang the old One Direction hit “What Makes You Beautiful” with the miniature Styles held up in front of his face.

While Styles performed “Lights Up,” the crowd shone color-coordinated lights to resemble a rainbow.
Harry styles harryween - lights up rainbow
‘Lights Up’ was released as a single in 2019. Callie Ahlgrim
“Lights Up” was released as the lead single from Styles’ sophomore album, “Fine Line,” on National Coming Out Day in 2019. The song is widely regarded as a celebration of sexual liberation and self-acceptance.

To honor the song’s message, a group of fans organized the “Harryween Rainbow Project” to coordinate colorful lights in the audience on Halloween. Each section was assigned a certain color, and corresponding pieces of paper were distributed to fans before Styles took the stage.

During his encore, Styles performed the fan-favorite song “Medicine” and a cover of Britney Spears’ “Toxic.”
Harry styles harryween - toxic
Styles performs ‘Toxic’ on October 31, 2021. Callie Ahlgrim
Early in the evening, Styles promised he’d play some special songs to supplement his usual setlist.

Styles typically ends his 2021 tour dates with a three-song encore: “Sign of the Times,” “Watermelon Sugar,” and “Kiwi.”

But on Sunday, Styles performed his debut solo single before leaving the stage and returning for his encore. He then sang “Watermelon Sugar” before launching into “Medicine,” an unreleased track that he occasionally performed on tour in 2018.

“Medicine” is widely beloved by Styles fans, who have dubbed it a bisexual anthem: “The boys and the girls are here / I mess around with him / And I’m okay with it,” he sings in the second verse.

In fact, fans had been chanting the song title earlier in the show, though Styles has rarely performed it this year.

Then, Styles transitioned into a cover of Britney Spears’ hit single “Toxic,” which Styles has never performed publicly. The crowd was audibly thrilled by the surprise.

He closed the show with “Kiwi,” but not before starting the song over twice.

“This is called edging,” he told the audience.

