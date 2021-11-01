The 5 best moments from Harry Styles’ special Halloween concert in New York City

- Harry Styles performed at Madison Square Garden on Sunday for a special Halloween-themed concert.
- Insider attended the sold-out event, known as Harryween, and selected five standout moments.
- They include the show’s encore when Styles performed Britney Spears’ “Toxic” for the first time.
“Smells like Halloween weekend,” he continued. “It smells like this state just legalized weed. No accusations, just a rumor.”
Indeed, New York legalized recreational marijuana in late September.
As the crowd laughed, Styles added, “Have a good time, it’s Halloween.”
One fan in the general admission pit even came dressed as Tim Walker’s gloved hand, as seen in the “Fine Line” cover art.
“We’re gonna have a look at some costumes,” Styles said onstage, gesturing to the fan in question. “What are you? The album cover. The hand!”
On Sunday, however, the singer made a point to pick up a plush, black-eyed doll that had been dressed to resemble his own Las Vegas concert look.
He sang the old One Direction hit “What Makes You Beautiful” with the miniature Styles held up in front of his face.
To honor the song’s message, a group of fans organized the “Harryween Rainbow Project” to coordinate colorful lights in the audience on Halloween. Each section was assigned a certain color, and corresponding pieces of paper were distributed to fans before Styles took the stage.
Styles typically ends his 2021 tour dates with a three-song encore: “Sign of the Times,” “Watermelon Sugar,” and “Kiwi.”
But on Sunday, Styles performed his debut solo single before leaving the stage and returning for his encore. He then sang “Watermelon Sugar” before launching into “Medicine,” an unreleased track that he occasionally performed on tour in 2018.
“Medicine” is widely beloved by Styles fans, who have dubbed it a bisexual anthem: “The boys and the girls are here / I mess around with him / And I’m okay with it,” he sings in the second verse.
In fact, fans had been chanting the song title earlier in the show, though Styles has rarely performed it this year.
Then, Styles transitioned into a cover of Britney Spears’ hit single “Toxic,” which Styles has never performed publicly. The crowd was audibly thrilled by the surprise.
He closed the show with “Kiwi,” but not before starting the song over twice.
“This is called edging,” he told the audience.