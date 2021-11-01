Harry Styles paused his concert to tease a former couple who attended together 2 weeks after breaking up

Harry Styles performs at Madison Square Garden on October 31, 2021. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HS

Harry Styles played a special Halloween-themed show at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

In the middle of the concert, he paused to address a sign that said, “I came with my ex for you.”

Styles gently teased the former couple, but also praised their relationship as “mature.”

Harry Styles performed at Madison Square Garden on Sunday for the second installment of Harryween, a special two-night event that promised a departure from his typical Love on Tour antics.

The “Adore You” singer did not disappoint. He took the stage in a frilly clown costume, where he performed a cover of Britney Spears’ “Toxic” and even gave advice to a former couple who attended the show together, just two weeks after breaking up.

After performing his 2019 single “Lights Up,” he paused to thank the audience and praise New York City as one of his “favorite places to play.”

He then strode to the side of the stage and pointed to a fan in the audience who was holding a sign over the barrier. Styles asked if he could read her sign out loud, which said, “I came with my ex for you.”

Harry Styles asked to read a fan’s sign aloud at his concert. Callie Ahlgrim

“I have questions. First of all, why is that for me? I think it might be for you,” Styles said with a laugh, adding, “It’s OK!”

He then asked how long the former couple were together, joking that he didn’t want “different answers.” The female fan replied, “Seven months.”

“And how long have you been separated, uh, consciously uncoupled?” Styles asked, possibly poking fun at Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s use of the phrase “conscious uncoupling” to describe their divorce in 2014.

When the woman replied, “Two weeks,” the singer laughed and shook his head.

The former couple seemed to enjoy Styles’ banter. Callie Ahlgrim

“I have so many follow-up questions!” he said. “You know, it’s very nice. It’s very nice that you guys are here together. It’s very mature. It’s very nice that you can enjoy an evening out, you know, as friends. Seven months ago, seven months and two weeks ago, there was a time when you thought, ‘We like each other a lot.'”

“I don’t know where your relationship is at now. It’s clearly better than some people,” he continued. “But for tonight, just for tonight, let’s take it back all the way.”

When the crowd erupted in cheers, Styles clarified that he wasn’t encouraging the couple to get back together.

“I don’t mean she has to go back out with you,” he said, addressing the male fan. “She can do whatever she wants. My point is, let’s reminisce on a night seven months and two weeks ago when you two looked at each other, deep in the eyes, and you thought, ‘Yeah, you’ll do.'”

“We’re very happy to have you here, thank you so much. I wish you both all the best in your future endeavors, both separately and together,” he concluded, turning away.

However, when Styles turned back around to check in again, the couple appeared to be embracing.

“Are you OK also, sir, I didn’t ask – oh, they’re kissing!” Styles exclaimed. “Are you alright? I didn’t ask if you were alright. Are you good? You’re good. He’s good. I mean, he’s good now!”

Styles will continue his 2021 tour on Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.