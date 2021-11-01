12 of the best costumes at Harry Styles’ special Halloween concert

- Harry Styles performed at Madison Square Garden on Sunday for a special Halloween-themed concert.
- The event was billed as a “fancy dress party” and many fans attended wearing elaborate costumes.
- Keep scrolling to see 12 of the best outfits spotted by Insider’s music reporter inside the venue.
Elton John’s bedazzled Los Angeles Dodgers uniform, which he wore for a sold-out concert at Dodger Stadium in 1975, was another popular choice; Styles himself wore a replica of the outfit for Halloween in 2018.
But Maria’s matching mask and pink sunglasses brought hers to the next level.
She told Insider that she “went back and forth between a few options” before settling on the sparkly ensemble, which she prepared two months in advance.
However, neither cited “Adore You” as the song they were most excited to hear live.
“The song that I would die to see live is ‘Medicine,’ but I know he probably won’t play it,” Julianne told Insider, referring to a fan-favorite song that’s never been officially released. (In fact, he did play it.)
Olivia told Insider that her favorite song is “Fine Line,” but also said she wasn’t expecting Styles to perform it, since he didn’t the previous night. (He did not.)
“I’ve heard that ‘Canyon Moon’ and ‘She’ are also amazing live,” she added.
Dafne spent three months recreating the look for Harryween. She estimated that she spent $US400 ($AU531) on flowers and sewing materials — not including the travel expenses to get to the show from her home in Mexico.
Hannah painted her skin blue and “wrecked” a vintage wedding dress to become Emily from “Corpse Bride,” a look that took three months to prepare.
Kaia recreated the famous pink gown from “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” worn by Marilyn Monroe’s character Lorelei Lee. She told Insider it took her two months to source the fabric and “splice together” various vintage dresses until it matched her “vision.”
However, their vision fell apart at the last minute and she decided to transform her outfit into a clever pun.
“She’s a genius,” Kira’s sister told Insider.
Both also traveled across state lines to attend the show; Mackenzie lives in South Carolina, while Madelynn lives in Los Angeles.
“We just knew we had to make it happen,” Madelynn said.
In the skit, the band’s remaining four members suit up with Corden to compete against the “Ball Busters.”
“We wanted to do something as a group so we could all match,” Angelo, 20, told Insider. “Naturally, One Direction came to mind.”
In fact, two members of their friend group, Melanie and Gianna, both 19, met at a One Direction concert years ago.
Then, when Styles performed a cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” during the first night of Harryween on Saturday, they knew the hats were perfect.
Both women paired the hats with multi-colored makeup and suits inspired by the “Fine Line” album cover.
Maria wore an all-green outfit and frog hat, resembling Rapunzel’s sidekick Pascal.
However, the two fans hadn’t meant to coordinate; they met while standing in line for merchandise and decided to stick together inside the venue.