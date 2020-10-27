17 tweets and memes about Harry Styles' new music video that prove the singer is a bright light in the darkness of 2020

Harry Styles/YouTube Harry Styles is a 26-year-old singer-songwriter and former member of One Direction.

On Monday, Harry Styles released a music video for “Golden,” the fifth single from his 2019 sophomore album “Fine Line.”

The clip features Styles running, dancing, and driving through Italy’s picturesque Amalfi Coast.

Fans can’t get enough of the stunning visuals and the singer’s joyful frolicking.

See all the best tweets and memes below.

Most people can agree that 2020 has been darker and more stressful than we’d hoped. But luckily, Harry Styles has provided an enduring source of joy.

Over the past year, fans have been treated to a feast of Styles content. Since releasing the steamy video for “Lights Up” in October 2019, the lead single from his sophomore album “Fine Line,” Styles has delivered a stream of whimsical and downright delightful visuals.

And his newest is no different. On Monday, the 26-year-old released a music video for “Golden,” the opening track on “Fine Line.”

“It’s one of the first songs when I was making the album and it’s always been a source of joy for me. And I wanted to make a video that encapsulated that,” he recently told the Associated Press.

“I’d like to think it will maybe cheer a couple of people up. Cheered me up,” he added.

The clip features Styles running, dancing, and driving through Italy’s picturesque Amalfi Coast â€” and, as expected, fans can’t get enough of the stunning visuals and the singer’s joyful frolicking.

oh to be Harry Styles running down an empty road in an Italian town, jamming out to the certified Bop™️ that is Golden — Jack Edwards (@jackbenedwards) October 26, 2020

Harry Styles discovering water on the moon, 2020 (images courtesy of NASA) pic.twitter.com/VqWCnADluu — Rory h (@rorhor) October 26, 2020

it's harry styles' world and we're just living in it #Golden pic.twitter.com/jSYmM2DM6k — gayathri luvs telle | 5 days ???? (@TBSOLOUIS) October 26, 2020

I believe in Harry’s tummy supremacy pic.twitter.com/IsVRqWBE5Q — ¹ᴰelodie²⁸ ◟̽◞̽ ☀️IS GOLDEN ☀️ (@swtcreature28) October 26, 2020

Multiple people joked about the “harry styles cinematic universe,” applauding the singer for his consistently captivating visual treatments.

mentally i am in the harry styles cinematic universe pic.twitter.com/6iJQLoeAN7 — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) October 26, 2020

no YOU live in a society. i live in the harry styles video universe. #Golden pic.twitter.com/ePcYr5z8Uq — erika (@lovestyIs) October 26, 2020

lights up, adore you, falling, watermelone sugar and golden, no ones doing it like harry styles #golden pic.twitter.com/NHOfPmtOR8 — romy (@stylessxnshinee) October 24, 2020

Some fans drew visual connections to Styles’ previous videos from the “Fine Line” era.

in adore you he was watching the fish.

in golden the fish is watching him. pic.twitter.com/A4O4Df5B54 — asile #1 maye;☀️ (@COMMONOTB) October 26, 2020

the use of water in harry styles music videos is so diverse yet beautiful pic.twitter.com/lHnOrcGFlu — i ♡ GOLDEN DAY (@stylesxhs) October 26, 2020

the fact fine line was a journey of self- acceptance :

in lights up and in falling, he is in the dark , in adore you, he is searching for the light and in golden, he finally gets there and can be open and happy #Golden pic.twitter.com/pKqJc66iOw — hannah✨ (@hannahkatie__) October 26, 2020

he had lost he found

his smile his smile#golden pic.twitter.com/OB8NhzYt95 — ???????????????? (@pendragcn) October 26, 2020

Others praised Styles’ fashion in the video, with some â€” including the official Netflix Twitter account â€” comparing him to Paddington Bear.

I think we can all agree that Harry Styles in that blue suit #Golden pic.twitter.com/YXZcWlsUye — paula (@harryseingblind) October 26, 2020

the harry styles-paddington bear crossover i never knew i needed pic.twitter.com/tRu9CUB9eu — ???????????????????? (@QuinnKeaney) October 26, 2020

And then, there’s this.

