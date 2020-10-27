Harry Styles radiates sunshine as he explores the Amalfi Coast in a charming new music video for 'Golden'

Harry Styles/YouTubeHarry Styles in his music video for ‘Golden.’
- Harry Styles released the music video for his song “Golden” on Monday.
- The upbeat track is the fifth single from his 2019 sophomore album “Fine Line.”
- The music video features the 26-year-old singer running, dancing, and driving through Italy’s stunning and picturesque Amalfi Coast.
- He also wears a few different outfits in the video, from a teal suit with gloves to an all-white ensemble.
- The singer recently told the Associated Press that “Golden” has “always been a source of joy for me. And I wanted to make a video that encapsulated that.”
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.