Harry Styles finally comments on his role in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’: ‘Who didn’t grow up wanting to be a superhero?’

Harry Styles poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for Marvel’s “Eternals.”

Harry Styles commented on his appearance as Eros in the film’s mid-credit scene.

“Who didn’t grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know?” Styles said, calling it a “great experience.”

Harry Styles has finally broken his silence on joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Eros in Chloé Zhao‘s “Eternals.”

“I’m only in right at the very end,” the 27-year-old singer said in a cover story for Dazed’s winter 2021 issue. “But who didn’t grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know? It was a great experience and I’m so grateful to have gotten to work with Chloé.”

Rumors of Styles’ involvement had been swirling as early as 2019 but picked up steam in 2020.

Then, in October, the singer’s Marvel appearance was leaked by reporters who attended the LA premiere of “Eternals.” This prompted some of Styles’ fans to show up at his current tour with signs referencing his not-so-secret part in the MCU.

Upon the movie’s release in early November, viewers got to properly see Styles’ Marvel debut as the brother of Thanos (Josh Brolin), the Mad Titan who was the villain at the center of the Infinity Saga.

Josh Brolin as Thanos in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ Marvel Studios

The Grammy-winning singer appeared in the first end-credits scene of “Eternals.”

He and Pip the Troll (voiced by Patton Oswalt) entered the spaceship known as the Domo and greeted three Eternals: Thena (Angelina Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), and Druig (Barry Keoghan).

Pip referred to Styles’ Eros as the “Royal Prince of Titan, brother of Thanos, the Knave of Hearts, defeater of Black Roger, the great adventurer, Starfox.”

After flirting with Thena, Eros said to the immortals: “Your friends are in big trouble. And we know where to find them.”

It’s unclear when fans can expect to see Styles again in the MCU, but the scene presented plenty of questions about Eros’ origin and lay the groundwork for much more potential storytelling.

Zhao told CinemaBlend that Styles’ casting was intentional. In fact, she “kept tabs” on the budding actor since his film debut in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war drama “Dunkirk.”

“I love the idea of getting to know Thanos’ brother,” the director said. “He’s an Eternal, and the idea of him having gone through what the Eternals have gone through, doing their work for the Celestials, is very interesting. And how that might have affected Thanos to become who he is today, I love that idea.”

‘Eternals.’ Marvel Studios

The stars of “Eternals” have also spoken fondly of working with Styles and interacting with him when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Ridloff, who is deaf, told For the Win that Styles was perceptive and offered to cue her while filming a scene that didn’t make the final cut.

Kumail Najiani (Kingo) told USA Today that Styles spent time with the cast on set and at costar Salma Hayek‘s (Ajak) holiday party. He also called the “Watermelon Sugar” singer “extremely charming.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hayek likened Styles to “that Mexican cousin who crashes” but quickly clicks in with the group. The actress said that Styles would “hang out, play the piano, sing with everyone” at a few parties with the cast.