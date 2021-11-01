Video shows a Harry Styles concert shaking the ceiling above a live boxing match, where commentators said it felt ‘like an earthquake’

Harry Styles performs onstage at Madison Square Garden . Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HS

Harry Styles performed at two sold-out shows in Madison Square Garden for Halloween.

On Saturday, a live boxing match was happening below the main arena.

A Twitter video shows the ceiling shaking and commentators saying it felt like an “earthquake.”

Harry Styles left a startling impression on boxing fans at Madison Square Garden this past Saturday night when his concert caused the venue to shake “like an earthquake.”

Styles’ concert (the first night of a special tour date for Halloween weekend, dubbed Harryween) was happening in the main New York City arena, while a boxing match took place in the Hulu Theater below. The sold-out show clearly had people jumping and dancing enough to move the floor beneath them.

Video from a live commentary of the evening’s match between Jose Zepeda and Josue “The Prodigy” Vargas (which was broadcast on ESPN) shows the roof of the Hulu Theater bouncing.

“Oh my gosh, I’m a little scared right now of what’s going on above me,” one commentator said. “I’m not gonna lie to you man. This place is shaking.”

“The Harry Styles concert, Harryween, is happening right above us here in the big building at Madison Square Garden and it feels like an earthquake in this place,” a second commentator replies in the video.

Sports journalist Ed Easton Jr. also tweeted about the event, saying Styles’ show got “so crazy that it caused a panic with the roof shaking.”

World Boxing News opened its report of the night’s fight by saying “the building physically rocked as Styles played to a capacity crowd his mass of hits.”

Saturday marked Styles’ fourth appearance at Madison Square Garden for his latest tour. In total he performed five sold-out shows at the arena (which can seat up to 19,812 people for events).

On Saturday night, Styles was dressed in his own Harryween costume. He wore a custom Gucci outfit in the style of Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz,” while his bandmates were dressed in their own custom Gucci costumes to match.

Insider’s music reporter Callie Ahlgrim attended night two of Harryween on Sunday, where Styles and the band all dressed up as clowns (again, in custom Gucci clothing). You can read more about highlights from the Sunday show here, and see the best fan costumes of the night here.