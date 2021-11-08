Harry Styles fans are putting Marvel spoilers on posters for his shows to see how he’ll react to his role getting leaked, and the videos are delightful

Harry Styles appears alongside Angelina Jolie’s Thena in ‘Eternals.’ Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Marvel Studios

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for Marvel’s “Eternals.”

Harry Styles’ role as Eros, the brother of Thanos, was leaked prior to the film’s release on Friday.

Fans have been showing up to Styles’ current tour with posters about his role, and he’s noticed.

Harry Styles‘ fans have been showing up to his concerts with posters containing spoilers about his Marvel role to see how he’ll react, and the videos are priceless.

Marvel’s “Eternals” was released on Friday, confirming the “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s role as Eros, the brother of Thanos (played by Josh Brolin). But this was actually the movie’s worst-kept secret, as there had been clues pointing to Styles’ association with the superhero movie since 2019.

Speculation amped up in October when Styles’ involvement was leaked by reporters who attended the LA premiere of “Eternals.”

Prior to the film’s release, fans attended Styles’ Love on Tour with signs referencing his not-so-secret part in the MCU.

In a viral TikTok, user @incognitonat posted a video of two posters they took to Styles’ tour stop in Uncasville, Connecticut on October 21.

One poster included printed-out images of Styles and Thanos, with the phrase “siblings?” along with several question marks doodled on the border.

The other poster had a printed-out photo of the Infinity Gauntlet (which Thanos used to wipe out half of the population with the snap of his fingers in “Avengers: Infinity War“) along with the phrase: “Can I get a finger snap from the brother of Thanos?”

In a video captured at the concert, Styles waved in the direction of the fan, then did a double-take and appeared panicked as he caught a glimpse of what was written on the poster.

Then at a concert in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on November 3, a fan who goes by the username @selftitled on Twitter designed a simple poster that read: “Eros, you are as beautiful as the legends say.”

The line was a reference to a sentence uttered by Styles’ character while flirting with Thena (played by Angelina Jolie) in the end-credits scene.

Styles noticed the poster while performing “She” from his sophomore album “Fine Line” and gave a knowing grin mid-verse.

Now that “Eternals” has been officially released, more fans may continue bringing posters about Styles’ role to his shows. His tour is currently expected to conclude on November 28 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, NY.

Styles’ reactions to fan posters have been his only public acknowledgments of his Marvel part, so far.

In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, director Chloé Zhao said that she “kept tabs” on Styles since in film debut in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war drama “Dunkirk.”

“Eternals” star Lauren Ridloff (Makkari) told Insider’s Kirsten Acuna that they filmed the end-credits scene during reshoots in January and she had no clue who or what it would involve until she got to the set that day.

Ridloff, who is deaf, also told For the Win that Styles was perceptive and offered to cue her while filming a scene that didn’t make the final cut.

“He has this amazing depth and intuitive sense of how to share the same space with a deaf person,” she said, calling him a “warm person.”

Kingo actor Kumail Najiani told USA Today that Styles spent time with the cast on set and at costar Salma Hayek‘s (Ajak) holiday party.

“Obviously, he’s extremely charming and very, very handsome and that hair – I mean, that hair – but he’s just like a normal, very regular guy,” Nanjiani said. “I was a little bit surprised that they picked a massive pop star to be a major part of the MCU going forward, but once I met him and then I saw him onscreen, I understood.”