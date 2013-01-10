Hours After Taylor Swift Split, Harry Styles Comforted Himself With 'Start-Ups' Star Hermione Way

Just hours after Taylor Swift and Harry Styles had a January 4 blowout in Virgin Gorda that led to the couple’s break up, the One Direction singer headed to Richard Branson’s private Necker Island where he was quickly comforted by Bravo’s “Start-Ups: Silicon Valley” star, Hermione Way.The 27-year-old reality star cozied up to the 18-year-old boy-bander as they partied together with a group of people in a hot tub.



“They were having a good time and hanging out with everyone in the hot tub,” a source close to One Direction reveals exclusively to Business Insider. “Harry stayed on Necker through dinner and into the early morning hours, feasting and drinking with the island guests and Richard Branson. The party continued after dinner back in the pool, they had a wild night.”

At one point Styles reportedly picked up Hermione and jumped in the pool with her in his arms.

Photo: 1D Super Humans Facebook

For the record, the legal drinking age in the British Virgin Islands is 18 years old — so Styles just makes the mark to party with his older pals.

Styles’ fellow hot tub partiers include (from left) an identified male, successful Austrian entrepreneur Constantin Bisanz (who Business Insider ironically picked as a dream cast member for a “Start-Ups: New York” cast), and billionaire Richard Branson, to whose neck Hermione is clinging.

But at the end of the wild night, Styles returned to Virgin Gorda … solo.

In fact, our trustworthy source adds that “nothing really happened between them” and the initial Sun report is “overblown.”

Here’s another shot of the two hanging out in the hot tub before Styles later jumped in with Hermione:

Photo: 1D Super Humans Facebook

Hermione, along with her brother Ben, is the co-founder of Ignite, a personal health startup. Hermione deals with marketing while Ben is focused on the tech side of the company. Their unsuccessful pitch to VC Dave McClure is the subject of a recent episode of “Start-Ups: Silicon Valley,” which Bravo has just relegated to a near-death time slot.

For her part, Hermione is remaining mum on what actually went down, tweeting today to her over 21K inquisitive followers:

Photo: Twitter.com/hermioneway

Photo: Twitter.com/hermioneway

But before the media pegged her to Styles, Hermione was clearly ready to have a good time:

Photo: Twitter.com/hermioneway

And is not shy about posing in a bikini, as she posted this shot to her Instagram account:

Photo: Instagram.com/hermioneway

Hermione also gave her Twitter followers a glimpse into Branson’s daily routine on his island:

“This is Richard Branson playing tennis at 8am, he kites at 9am, has meetings at 1pm, kites at 4pm and parties until 12.”

Photo: Twitter.com/hermioneway

Hermione also posted this YouTube video of her boat ride arriving at Necker Island:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

