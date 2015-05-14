The voice actor behind Ned Flanders, Mr Burns, Skinner, and many more characters just quit 'The Simpsons'

Fox Smithers and Mr. Burns, two of the characters Harry Searer plays.

The voice actor behind some of the most popular and iconic characters in “The Simpsons” has quit, The Verge reports.

Harry Shearer, who is responsible for voicing Ned Flanders, Principal Skinner, Mr Burns, and numerous more characters on the popular cartoon has left the show, a message posted on his Twitter profile confirms.

“Show will go on, Harry will not be part of it, wish him the best,” says another statement on Shearer’s Twitter profile, apparently written by Simpsons producer James L. Brooks.

Shearer says: “This because I wanted what we’ve always had: the freedom to do other work.” Hollywood Reporter has additional details on the contract dispute, saying that Shearer was “the lone cast holdout in the latest round of negotiations.”

from James L. Brooks’ lawyer: “show will go on, Harry will not be part of it, wish him the best.”. (1/2)

— Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) May 14, 2015

This because I wanted what we’ve always had: the freedom to do other work. Of course, I wish him the very best. (2/2)

— Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) May 14, 2015

The loss of Shearer will be a huge blow to the long-running cartoon, now into its 26th season. Some of the most recognisable characters Shearer voices includes:

Ned Flanders

Mr Burns

Smithers

Principal Skinner

Reverend Lovejoy

Otto

Kent Brockman

Dr. Hibbert

Rainier Wolfcastle

Dr. Marvin Monroe

Lenny Leonard

