Harry Reid Tells The GOP It's Time To Quit Obstructing The Democratic Agenda

In the wake of a very poor Republican showing in the Senate, and President Obama’s re-election, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid is calling on the Senate GOP to drop its underlying strategy of obstructing the Democratic agenda.



“Now that the election is over, it’s time to put politics aside, and work together to find solutions,” Reid said in a statement.

“The strategy of obstruction, gridlock and delay was soundly rejected by the American people. Now, they are looking to us for solutions.

We have big challenges facing us in the months ahead. Democrats and Republicans must come together, and show that we are up to the challenge. This is no time for excuses. This is no time for putting things off until later. We can achieve big things when we work together.

And the middle class is counting on us to achieve big things in the months ahead. That is what the American expect – and that is what the American people deserve.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.