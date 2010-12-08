Harry Reid Is Seriously Trying To Use The Tax Deal To Slip In Online Gambling Legalization

Reason people hate politicians #29853267908: Harry Reid, the top dog in the Senate, has said the tax deal needs more work before it will pass.



So what does that mean? Does he want a longer unemployment insurance extension? Does he want a quicker sunset on taxes for the rich?

Nope. He wants to slip in online gambling legalization according to POLITICO.

That Reid has been pushing for this is well known. That he’s trying to use this crucial piece of legislation to do this is appalling, and of course it’s very redolent of all the silly things that were included in TARP (remember the toy arrow subsidies?).

We favour the legalization of online gambling, but a) it’s ridiculous to tie it to this issue and b) if Harry Reid is supporting it, he’s almost certainly supporting a version of it that would highly benefit incumbent casino players against upstart online-only sites, which is outrageous.

No doubt the big gaming companies like Las Vegas Sands and MGM are very eager to open up this new revenue stream.

Click here for more on the Democrats’ absurd stance on the tax debate >

