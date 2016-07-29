Harry Reid: Donald Trump should receive 'fake' intelligence briefings

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid said Thursday that Donald Trump should receive “fake” intelligence briefings because “you can’t trust him” with classified information.

“What I’ve suggested to the CIA and I’ll suggest it here: I would hope they would give him fake intelligence briefings,” Reid said, according to Roll Call. “Because they shouldn’t give him anything that means anything because you can’t trust him.”

He added: “So, he could have intelligence briefings, but I hope they’re fake.”

Reid’s remarks came after the GOP nominee said Russia should “find” and release Hillary Clinton’s missing emails.

Trump’s comments were immediately condemned by Democrats, and Hillary Clinton’s campaign went as far as to say he was encouraging political espionage against them.

