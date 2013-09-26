Harry Reid Blasts Ted Cruz's 'Big Waste Of Time,' Immediately After He Wrapped Up His Epic 'Defund Obamacare' Speech

Immediately after the conclusion of Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas)

21-hour, anti-Obamacare speech on the Senate floor, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid declared it a “big waste of time.”

“For lack of a better way of describing this, it has been a big waste of time,” Reid said on the Senate floor.

“It’s a shame we’re standing here, having wasted perhaps two days.”

Reid did concede that it’s been “interesting to watch” the developments in the past 22 hours. But he said the country “didn’t learn anything new” and noted that the Senate was no closer to passing a bill to avert a government shutdown next week.

Reid reiterated that what Cruz did was “not a filibuster,” noting that he and Cruz had pre-arranged the agreement for Cruz to talk on the Senate floor on Monday.

At 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Senate will vote on invoking cloture on the motion to proceed to debate on the continuing resolution passed last week by the House of Representatives. If cloture is invoked (which is almost certain), the Senate will proceed to up to 30 hours of debate.

