Harry Reid Issues A Statement About Benghazi That Was Really About The Koch Brothers

REUTERS/Gary Cameron U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV)

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid issued a 117-word statement Friday blasting House Republicans’ decision to establish a Select Committee on the 2012 terrorist attack in Benghazi.

However, the only actual mention of the word “Benghazi” came in the subject line of the email, which was blasted out by Reid’s press office. Instead, Reid stayed on message, saying Republicans were trying to revive “debunked right-wing conspiracy theories.” He even slipped in a mention of his favourite recent topic, the Koch brothers.

“Republicans are showing yet again that they have nothing to offer the middle class. Republicans care more about defending billionaires like the Koch brothers and trying to rekindle debunked right-wing conspiracy theories than raising the minimum wage or ensuring women receive equal pay for equal work,” Reid wrote. “There have already been multiple investigations into this issue and an independent Accountability Review Board is mandated under current law. For Republicans to waste the American people’s time and money staging a partisan political circus instead of focusing on the middle class is simply a bad decision. While Republicans try to gin up yet another political food fight, Senate Democrats will remain focused on fostering economic growth for all hard-working Americans.”

House Speaker John Boehner on Friday officially announced the establishment of the Select Committee to investigate the 2012 terrorist attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya. The committee will be chaired by Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), who has been a leading critic of the Obama administration on the issue. Also on Friday, California Rep. Darrell Issa, the Republican chair of the House Oversight Committee, issued a subpoena compelling Secretary of State John Kerry to testify about the attack.

The new developments came on the heels of fresh emails this week, which displayed how White House officials coordinated on talking points after the attacks.

