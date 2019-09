Goodbye Harry Reid.



A new CNN poll says the Senate Majority leader is losing 42-40 to GOP Tea Partier Sharron Angle.

That looks close, but it’s not. If a powerful Senator that Nevadans have known for decades can’t get over 40% a few weeks out from the election, he’s done-zo.

