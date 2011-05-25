Harry Reid Sandbags President Obama On Israel

How powerful is the American Israel Political Action Committee (AIPAC)?



Powerful enough to get the Majority Leader of the United States Senate to undercut the President of the United States (and a member of his own political party) on the US position regarding a peace settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

In a speech last night to an AIPAC gathering in Washington, DC, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), who was re-elected in 2010 with enormous help from the Obama Administration, rejected President Obama’s call for a peace agreement that starts with a return to the borders that existed in 1967 and works out from there.

Andrew Sullivan is (rightly) astonished:

….remember what this is about: not cutting off aid, not imposing any solution, not reassessing loan guarantees, not putting the UN veto in question. Just saying the words “1967 borders” is such an affront to the pro-Israel lobby it must rally the entire US Congress against its own president, and threaten to cut off donations to the Democrats.

You can read the rest here.

