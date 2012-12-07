Harry Reid Trolls The Jets And Republican Party On The Senate Floor

Photo: AP

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid managed to slam Republicans and the New York Jets in one sweeping speech on the Senate floor Thursday morning. Reid compared the Jets and their consistent state of organizational turmoil to the Republican Party.



“I’ve watched closely … the New York Jets,” Reid said. “Coach [Rex] Ryan, he’s got a problem. He has three quarterbacks. He’s got [Mark] Sanchez, he’s got Tim Tebow, he’s got a guy named Greg McElroy. He can’t decide who his quarterback is going to be. That’s the same problem Republicans have.”

Reid said that Republicans can’t decide on their own quarterback: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker John Boehner or former presidential nominee Mitt Romney, who Reid said was “still in the background.”

A Jets spokesman declined to comment on the situation, but pointed out that Ryan had indeed chosen a quarterback on Wednesday — Mark Sanchez.

Here’s the video of Reid:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.