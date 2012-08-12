Harry Reid Predictably Shreds Mitt Romney's Pick Of Paul Ryan

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who has been slamming Mitt Romney and accusing him of not paying taxes for 10 years, predictably hit Romney for his choice of Paul Ryan as his vice presidential nominee today.



In a statement, Reid blasted Ryan as proof that Romney will not “stand up for the middle class.” Here’s Reid’s full statement:

By picking Representative Paul Ryan, Governor Romney has doubled down on his commitment to gut Social Security and end Medicare as we know it. Romney’s choice demonstrates that catering to the Tea Party and the far-right is more important to him that standing up for the middle class. The months ahead will provide Americans with a clear choice between the Romney-Ryan plan to gut Social Security and Medicare, and Democrats’ balanced approach to deficit reduction that combines smart spending cuts with asking millionaires and billionaires to pay their fair share. Democrats in the Senate look forward to engaging in that debate.

