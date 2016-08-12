Harry Reid on widening Democratic hack: 'My emails are so boring, not even Putin wants to read them'

Alex Wong/Getty Images Harry Reid speaks after a weekly lunch on Capitol Hill.

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid said Thursday he’s not concerned that his emails may be compromised in a widespread hack of over a hundred Democratic party officials and high-profile organisations.

The outgoing Nevada senator joked on a call with reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin — whose intelligence service is widely suspected to be behind the hack — would not be interested in his emails.

“I’m not worried at all. My emails are so boring, no one, even Putin wouldn’t want to read those. There’s nothing there,” Reid said.

The top ranking senate Democrat quickly pivoted, criticising Donald Trump for his repeated praise of Putin’s leadership style.

“[Trump] is an enabler of Putin, former head of the KGB, and of course is leading all these hacks,” Reid said. “It should be a message to America that you can’t hold hands with Putin.”

The New York Times reported on Thursday that the FBI was widening its investigation into a previous hack of the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to include hundreds of notable Democratic lawmakers and organisations. Intelligence officials suspect that the break-in was perpetrated by hackers with ties to the Russian government.

For his part, Trump wasn’t phased by the hack.

In a press conference last month, the Republican presidential nominee joked that he hoped Russian hackers would find thousands of personal emails that Hillary Clinton deleted while serving as secretary of state.

“Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” Trump said at a press conference.. “I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.”

