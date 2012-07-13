HARRY REID: Mitt Romney 'Couldn't Be Confirmed As Dog Catcher' By The Senate

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid slammed Mitt Romney over new challenges to the presumptive GOP nominee’s timeline at Bain Capital and refusal to release more than one year of tax returns, telling reporters Thursday that Romney would have trouble being confirmed for any position.



“He not only couldn’t be confirmed as a cabinet secretary, he couldn’t be confirmed as dog catcher,” Reid said, according to Talking Points Memo.

Reid was referring to The Boston Globe’s new report that Romney misrepresented when he left as CEO and chair of Bain Capital, a defence the Romney took following reports that Bain Capital helped company outsource jobs.

“[Romney] said he left Bain to go do the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, and [ended] his association with Bain. But his SEC filings indicated that he was chief executive officer, sole stockholder and ran the corporation for at least 3 more years,” Reid said.

Romney’s spokesperson, Andrea Saul, called the story “inaccurate,” but that has not stopped the Obama campaign and Democrats from going on the offensive. In a conference call earlier Thursday, the Obama campaign asserted that Romney lied about when he left Bain and even suggested he might have committed a felony.

