There's A Bizarre New Bond Between Harry Reid And Boxing Legend Mike Tyson

Brett LoGiurato

Senate Majority Harry Reid and former boxing great Mike Tyson met this week in Reid’s office before officially launching a campaign urging President Barack Obama to posthumously pardon boxing great Jack Johnson.

The unlikely duo are teaming up to promote the campaign, which includes a petition on Change.org that already has more than 1,000 supporters. 

Johnson was convicted in 1913 under the Mann Act of transporting a woman — his future wife, Lucille Cameron — across state lines for what an all-white jury deemed was an “immoral purpose.” He served a little more than a year in jail, but activists want his record wiped.

Reid has advocated for Johnson’s pardon for some time now, and has been joined by Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Mo Cowan (D-Mass.), as well as U.S. Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.).

Here is a photo of the duo in Reid’s office, tweeted out by Reid’s staff:

The pair also gushed back and forth about meeting each other on Twitter:

