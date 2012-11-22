The Fabulous Life Of Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid

Photo: AP

Most people know Harry Reid as the quiet Democrat in charge of the Senate. Some consider him boring, but they couldn’t be more wrong.The Harry Reid story is a long one. He’s had a remarkable career on his way from miner’s son to Senate Majority Leader.



The Senate Majority leader emerged as a liberal favourite during the 2012 campaign with his dogged attacks on Mitt Romney. Now, as Congress tackles the fiscal cliff, Reid is once again at the centre of the national political landscape.

Here’s a look at the career that made Reid one of the most important — and fascinating — people in Washington.

