Harry Reid Declares War On The Koch Brothers, And Calls Them 'Un-American'

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) accosted the billionaire Koch brothers as “un-American” Wednesday on the Senate floor, attacking their organisations for the second time in the day about anti-Obamacare ads he said were lies.

“I guess if you make that much money you can make these immoral decisions,” Reid said on the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon. “The Koch brothers are about as un-American as anyone I can imagine.”

The “un-American” quip was the sharpest language of the day from Reid.

Earlier in the day, Reid accused David and Charles Koch of “trying to buy America,” by sensationalizing Obamacare “horror stories” in campaign ads.

“Despite all that good news, there’s plenty of horror stories being told. All of them are untrue, but they’re being told all over America,” Reid said.

“The leukemia patient whose insurance policy was canceled, could die without her medication … that’s an ad being paid for by two billionaire brothers. It’s absolutely false. Or the woman whose insurance policy went up $US700 a month — ads paid for around America by the multibillionaire Koch brothers, and the ad is false.”

A spokeswoman for Koch Industries Inc. didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

