Harry Reid Hospitalized After Breaking Bones During Exercise Accident

Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nevada), the leader of his chamber’s Democratic caucus, sustained serious injuries on Thursday after his exercise equipment malfunctioned, according to a statement from his office.

His office said Friday morning that Reid, 75, broke “a number of ribs and bones in his face” after falling in his home.

“On Thursday, Senator Reid received treatment at University Medical Center in Las Vegas for injuries sustained in an accident he suffered while exercising at home in Henderson. A piece of equipment Senator Reid was using to exercise broke, causing him to fall and break a number of ribs and bones in his face,” the statement said.

Despite the injuries, Reid’s staff said the senator is expected to return to work next week.

“Senator Reid will return to Washington this weekend and be in the office Tuesday as the Senate prepares to reconvene. His doctors expect a full recovery,” his office’s statement continued.

