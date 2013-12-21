Harry Reid Released From Hospital

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) was released from the hospital Friday evening, said his spokesman, Adam Jentleson.

Reid went to the hospital early Friday morning as a precaution after he “was not feeling well,” his office said. He was feeling better by mid-morning, and tests revealed that “everything is normal.”

Jentleson said that doctors diagnosed Reid with exhaustion — “nothing more.”

“Senator Reid has been released from the hospital and is back at home with his wife, Landra. As previously stated, he went to the hospital as a precaution,” he said.

“The doctors diagnosed him as exhausted, not anything more serious, and have cleared him to go back to work. He spent today resting, talking to family, friends and colleagues, reading the news and discussing Senate business. He appreciates the kind words and thoughts sent by so many, thanks the doctors at George Washington University Hospital for the excellent care he received, and wishes everyone a Happy Holidays.”

Friday was the last day of work in the Senate this year, as senators wrap up what has been a busy schedule before holiday recess. Late Thursday night, the Senate passed the National Defence Authorization Act. The Senate held six votes on judicial and executive nominees Friday morning.

This post has been updated.

