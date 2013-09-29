Harry Reid Blasts 'Tea Party Anarchists,' And Tells House Republicans Their Obamacare Plans Are 'Pointless'

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) rebuked

House Republicans’ plan to push a one-year delay of Obamacarethrough the continuing resolution bill, calling Saturday’s House vote “pointless.”

The House will vote later Saturday on amendments to be added to the Senate’s so-called “clean” continuing resolution, which the chamber passed Friday. The amendments include a one-year delay of the Affordable Care Act and a permanent repeal of a tax on medical devices.

Both amendments make a government shutdown more likely. Reid said, “to be clear,” that the Senate would reject both.

“After weeks of futile political games from Republicans, we are still at square one: Republicans must decide whether to pass the Senate’s clean CR, or force a Republican government shutdown,” Reid said.

“Senate Democrats have shown that we are willing to debate and vote on a wide range of issues, including efforts to improve the Affordable Care Act. We continue to be willing to debate these issues in a calm and rational atmosphere. But the American people will not be extorted by Tea Party anarchists.”

A Senate Democratic leadership aide told Business Insider that there are no plans to bring the Senate back in session on Sunday. It plans to reconvene Monday at 2 p.m. — 10 hours before a shutdown.

“No point to coming in earlier. We are not playing games,” the aide said.

The plan, the aide said, is to table both of these new amendments through majority vote. It could leave House Speaker John Boehner with a choice Monday night — pass the “clean” bill by relying on Democratic votes, or have the government shut down.

