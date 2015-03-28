Harry Reid just endorsed Chuck Schumer to be Democrats' next Senate leader

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), left, Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nevada), center, and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York).

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid wants Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) to be his successor.

Hours after announcing his intention not to run for re-election in 2016 on Friday, Reid, a Nevada senator, endorsed Schumer as his replacement in a conversation with the Washington Post.

“I think Schumer should be able to succeed me,” Reid said.

Following Reid’s announcement speculation centered on Schumer and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) as the likeliest replacements for Reid. However, in his comments to the Post, Reid predicted Durbin would stand down and Schumer would win the leadership position without opposition.

Reid was the US Senate’s majority leader until a string of Republican victories in the 2014 elections last November. Democrats are hoping to retake the majority in 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.