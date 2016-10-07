HARRY REID UNLOADS ON TRUMP: He 'raped and pillaged' Atlantic City, and he can't even pronounce 'Nevada'

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid railed against Donald Trump in a conference call Thursday, slamming the Republican presidential nominee for not knowing how to pronounce “Nevada” and seeming unfamiliar with the big issues in the state, calling him a “miniature” version of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and sharply criticising his Atlantic City casino business.

Trump campaigned in Nevada on Wednesday, and even supporters in the crowd at his rally pointed out that he was mispronouncing the state’s name (while insisting that he knew how to pronounce it correctly):

Reid, who has been a senator for Nevada since 1987, was quick to point out Trump’s mistake on Twitter:

If Trump wants to come down from the penthouse his daddy bought him to lecture us on Nevada, he could at least pronounce it correctly.

— Senator Harry Reid (@SenatorReid) October 6, 2016

He continued his criticism during the Thursday conference call.

“What amazed me about his visit to Nevada wasn’t just he doesn’t know how to say the word Nevada … but he has no idea what he’s talking about most of the time,” Reid said. “[T]rump acted like he knew what was going on despite being completely ignorant.”

He continued: “He won’t listen to people who tell him when he’s wrong. This is a man who couldn’t listen to his own staff for long enough to know how to pronounce the name of our state. … For Donald Trump, nothing is embarrassing to him.”

Reid also called out Trump for not appearing to know much about the Yucca Mountain proposal that would bring a federal nuclear waste repository to the state.

“I’m going to take a look at it, because so many people are talking about it,” Trump told NBC’s Las Vegas affiliate on Wednesday. “I came into town and everyone’s talking about it. So I will take a very strong look at it, and the next time you interview me, we’ll talk about it for five minutes.”

Reid said this proves Trump is “clueless about Nevada.”

“This has been going on for more than 20 years in Nevada, this is the No. 1 issue,” he said on the call. “Isn’t that so nice that he’ll take a look at it? … If Trump doesn’t know how to pronounce the name of our state, how would Nevadans expect him to look out for our state?”

Reid, who is retiring after this year, also hit Trump for not releasing his tax returns, saying he would be the “first president in modern history” to refuse to do so. Every major-party nominee since 1976 has released his or her returns.

“He raped and pillaged Atlantic City,” Reid said, referring to the hiccups in Trump’s casino business there. “Who knows what his tax returns would show?”

He also called Trump a “fraud.”

“I don’t know why Donald Trump thinks he’s above the requirement of being candid with the American people,” Reid said. “He is a complete … fraud.”

