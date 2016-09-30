REID: Trump is 'the monster Republicans built. He is their Frankenstein monster'

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid on Thursday skewered his Republican colleagues, contending GOP lawmakers have treated President Barack Obama with “unprecedented disrespect” and suggesting such actions created the conditions ripe for a Donald Trump candidacy.

“As this Republican Congress heads for yet another unearned recess, I feel compelled to comment on how Republicans have treated the President of the United States during the last eight years,” Reid said on the Senate floor.

The Nevada Democrat continued: “History will look back and note that Republicans in Congress treated President Obama with unprecedented disrespect. No one expected them to agree with everything that he did or tried to do, but Americans deserve better than the way Republicans behaved toward President Obama.”

Reid said it was “clear” Republicans were treating Obama with “contempt” by blocking much of his agenda and, most recently, his Supreme Court nominee.

“Republicans have not done their basic work of government,” he said.

The outgoing Democrat linked the actions of GOP lawmakers to Trump, arguing the party had, in fact, created him.

“Everything that he’s said, stood for, done in this bizarre campaign that he’s run has come — filtered up from what’s going on in the Republican Senate,” Reid said. “Disagreeing with everything, anything that President Obama wanted. They filibustered things they agreed with just to slow things down.”

Reid continued: “Trump is no anomaly. He is the monster the Republicans built. He is their Frankenstein monster. They own him. All you have to do to see that the Republicans are the party of Trump is to look at the way they have treated him.”

