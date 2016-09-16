Harry Reid lambastes Donald Trump for spending 'daddy's money' after GOP nominee mocked his brutal injury

Alex Wong/Getty Images Harry Reid speaks after a weekly lunch on Capitol Hill.

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid fired back a blistering response to Donald Trump on Friday after the Republican nominee made fun of his brutal 2015 injury.

The Republican nominee was asked by The Washington Post about Reid’s recent comment that the Manhattan billionaire was “not slim and trim.”

“Harry Reid?” Trump said, apparently grimacing and waving his hand. “I think he should go back and start working out again with his rubber work-out pieces.”

That was a clear reference to Reid’s exercise band that snapped last year and caused Reid to fall and break a number of ribs and facial bones. He wore an eye bandage for a prolonged period and lost vision in his right eye.

“Donald Trump can make fun of the injury that crushed the side of my face and took the sight in my right eye all he wants — I’ve dealt with tougher opponents than him,” Reid said in a statement. “I may not be able to see out of my right eye, but with my good eye, I can see that Trump is a man who inherited his money and spent his entire life pretending like he earned it.”

“In Searchlight, we learned a thing or two about hard work that Trump may not have learned at his boarding school,” the Senate minority leader continued. “Trump rips off working people with scams like Trump University. And while the people he ripped off suffer, Trump sits at the posh resort he bought with his daddy’s money, with no understanding of the misery he caused.”

The Nevada Democrat, who is retiring after his term is up at the end of the year, said Trump’s business ties in foreign countries, in addition to his “Ponzi-scheme fraud of a ‘charity'” make clear that the billionaire “intends to scam all of America.”

“Trump can insult me all he wants but the American people deserve answers to these questions: Why did Trump appear to use his charity to enrich himself and bribe elected officials who were investigating his scams? Why does Trump refuse to cut ties with business interests that would allow him to exploit American foreign policy to enrich himself? What is Trump hiding in his tax returns?” he said. “If Trump wants to be president, he should be properly vetted.”

Reid called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan to lead an investigation into those and other questions “with a fraction of the energy and taxpayer money Congressional Republicans used to pursue Huma Abedin’s maternity leave records,” referring to a top aide to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

“But Senator McConnell and Speaker Ryan want to leave town for another two months, just a few weeks after returning from the longest summer recess in more than half a century,” he said. “And the Republican Congress has shown nothing but blind obedience to Trump, going to far as to hold a Supreme Court seat open for six months in the hopes that Trump can fill it.”

“If the Republican Congress refuses to do its job, the media has an even greater responsibility to get answers to these questions,” he continued. “We know how to spot a con artist in Las Vegas. And Donald Trump is a con artist.”

