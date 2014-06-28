Harry Reid Doesn't Like Football

Despite being one of the foremost leaders calling for the Washington Redskins to change its name, Senator Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nevada) isn’t much of a fan of the sport.

“I’d rather go to a baseball game. I’d rather watch a tennis match,” Reid told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday. “I’d rather watch soccer. I’m glad people enjoy football, but I don’t enjoy it that much. I do like college football.”

Reid, whose home state doesn’t have a professional football team, said he roots for Washington. He said in January, however, that he won’t attend Redskins games until the team changes its name, which is viewed as offensive by many Native-American groups.

“I pull for the Washington football team,” Reid told the paper. Nevertheless, he does not “consider himself a professional football fan and would counsel his grandchildren not to play the game because he considers it dangerous.”

Reid also added he’s put off by the size of players in the modern NFL, which he described as “just too much.” He also referenced the number of football players who have gotten concussions.

“It’s been shown it’s not good for your head,” said Reid.

In spite of his distaste for football, Reid said he did once attend a Redskins game. He did not have a good time.

“It was cold and before halftime somebody stumbled and fell and dumped a beer down my back, not on purpose. If they did it today, I’d think they’d be doing it on purpose. But I think he just had too much to drink,” Reid recounted.

(h/t Roll Call)

