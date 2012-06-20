Harry Reid To Reporters: 'That's A Clown Question, Bro'

It was only a matter of time before someone in Washington’s political world picked up on this line from Washington Nationals young star Bryce Harper.
In response to a question from Roll Call White House reporter Steven Dennis, Reid mimicked one of Harper’s responses to a reporter last week:
“I don’t want to answer that question. That’s a clown question, bro,” Reid said.
