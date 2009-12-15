Harry Reid Caves To Lieberman On Healthcare Reform

So there’s no public option, and now there’s no medicare buy-in. Yep, healthcare reform is getting flense in the name of partisan unity and compromise



NYT: Senate Democratic leaders said Monday that they were prepared to drop a proposed expansion of Medicare and make other changes in sweeping health legislation as they tried to rally their caucus in hopes of passing the bill before Christmas.

After a tense 90-minute meeting on Monday evening, Senator Max Baucus, Democrat of Montana and chairman of the Finance Committee, was asked if Democrats were likely to jettison the Medicare proposal.

“It’s looking like that’s the case,” Mr. Baucus said, indicating that the provision might be scrapped as a way of “getting support from 60 senators.”

