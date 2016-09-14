REID: Trump 'is 70 years old -- he's not slim and trim'

After days of feverish coverage of Hillary Clinton’s health on the campaign trail, Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid says he wants the media to turn its gaze toward Donald Trump’s physique, CNN reports.

Reid chastised the media’s reaction to Clinton’s recent health challenges Tuesday — coverage that boiled over last weekend when it was revealed she is recovering from pneumonia.

Reid complained that not enough attention is being paid to Trump’s own medical status.

“He’s 70 years old. He’s not slim and trim,” Reid said. “He brags about eating fast food every day. Look at his health a little bit.”

Last month a New York Times story chronicled the 70 year old’s penchant for fast food. The billionaire has also posted pictures of himself on social media enjoying KFC and McDonald’s on his private plane.

Reid also pointed out Trump’s refusal to show his personal tax returns despite Clinton having shared her own.

“I can’t imagine you folks not being a little inquisitive about what he’s done to cheat people in Atlantic City and everywhere,” Reid said.

Speculation about Clinton’s health grew louder after she was seen stumbling while leaving a 9/11 memorial event in New York City on Sunday. The former secretary of state has since announced that she’s “feeling much better.”

The Clinton campaign’s initial failure to disclose her pneumonia diagnosis was scrutinised by the press shortly after her illness was revealed. A staffer acknowledged they “could have done better.”

The ordeal followed weeks of speculation from conservative news outlets that alleged Clinton was battling serious health problems. The Clinton campaign has refuted the claims and dismissed them as “paranoid fever dreams.”

A campaign spokesman said more detailed medical information about Clinton would be released this week.

Trump’s own physical fitness is not entirely clear because the only medical information he has released was a hastily written letter from his doctor that simply declared Trump would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

