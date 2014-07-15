HARRY REID: Judge Judy Would Throw Out Boehner's Lawsuit In 'Half A Second'

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid mocked House Speaker John Boehner’s coming lawsuit against President Barack Obama on Monday, saying it would be thrown out by famous television jurist Judge Judy.

“House members would rather waste dollars than accept the fact that their constituents are benefiting from healthcare reform,” Reid said on the Senate floor Monday. “This is a phony trial that will come up. It’s a show trial. It’s what Republicans want.”

Reid went on to predict how Judge Judy would handle the case.

“If that’s what they want, they should talk to Judge Judy,” Reid said. “I think she would throw this case out in half a second.”

Boehner officially set the wheels in motion on the lawsuit last Thursday, when his office released a draft resolution the House will soon consider that would authorise legal action against Obama. The lawsuit would target Obama’s unilateral move to delay the so-called employer mandate of the Affordable Care Act.

Reid said the lawsuit was “weird,” since Republicans were in effect targeting Obama for delaying implementation of a provision they have sought to repeal. House Republicans have said those are two separate events, arguing Obama has usurped his constitutional authority by delaying the mandate without congressional approval.

“Republicans demand the employer provision in Obamacare be delayed. President Obama agrees to delay the employer provision. And House Republicans sue President Obama for delaying the employer provision,” Reid said. “Is this weird? Is this weird? I can answer my own question. Yes, it is weird.”

Michael Steel, a spokesman for Boehner, responded to Reid’s “Judge Judy” comment with a lighthearted tweet:

This prompted a response from Faiz Shakir, a spokesman for Reid:

The House Rules Committee will consider the draft resolution on Wednesday. The White House has said it’s “disappointed” at the lawsuit, which it has called a “political stunt.”

