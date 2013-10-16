Harry Reid's Office Sums Up The House GOP's Last Four Weeks In One Graphic

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid’s office sends over this graphic after the collapse of the House GOP’s legislation on the shutdown and debt ceiling.

They titled it “Senate to the rescue”:

With the House’s legislation now shelved, the focus shifts back to the Senate. The goal is to restart Senate negotiations between Reid and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell where they were before House Republicans decided to take up their own legislation, an aide said.

