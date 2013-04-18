Harry Reid To Vote For Assault Weapons Ban: 'Law And Order' More Important Than 'Preventing Imagined Tyranny'

APSenate Majority Leader Harry Reid said Wednesday that he would support a new ban on assault weapons as an amendment to pending gun control legislation.



“”I will vote for Dianne Feinstein’s assault weapons ban,” Reid said in an impassioned speech on the Senate floor.

“I will vote for assault weapons ban because maintaining law and order and saving lives is more important than preventing imagined tyranny.”

“Today I choose to vote my conscience, not only as Harry Reid, a United States Senator, but also as a husband, a father, a grandfather, and — I hope — a friend to lots and lots of people,” Reid concluded.

