Harry Reid And Mitch McConnell Finally Found Something They Can Agree On

Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nevada) and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) have set aside their feud in order to team up against the United Nations.

The two senators, who lead their respective parties in the U.S. Senate and reportedly can’t stand each other, joined forces on Wednesday to announce a resolution condemning the UN Human Rights Council for launching an investigation into alleged Israeli war crimes.

Reid even referred to McConnell as “my friend” as he announced the resolution on the Senate floor.

“So today, I join my friend, the Republican Leader, in doing what other nations refused to do — we condemn the UN Human Rights Council’s biased resolution. As a life-long supporter of the United Nations, I say this resolution is disgusting,” Reid said, according to a transcript from his office.

According to Haaretz, the United States cast the lone vote last week against the United Nations resolution, while several European countries abstained. Israel is currently engaged in military conflict against Hamas forces in the Gaza Strip and critics have accused Israel of not doing enough to minimize Palestinian civilian deaths.

Reid said it was “troubling” more countries didn’t join the United States against the resolution.

“But perhaps the most troubling aspect of this anti-Israel vote is that of all the delegations, the U.S. was the only country brave enough to vote against this sham. And who are these other nations that voted to condemn Israel? How about Cuba, China, Venezuela, and Vietnam. I wonder how the UN feels about those countries’ human rights records. How many of those same nations who condemned Israel would allow their own citizens to suffer through endless rocket fire?” he asked.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.