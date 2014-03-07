Here's Who Came Up With Harry Reid's Infamous 'Addicted To Koch' Line

For the last week or so, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has been on a furious campaign against the billionaire Koch brothers, deriding the conservative megadonors as “un-American” and blasting Republicans for being “addicted to Koch.” (“Koch” rhymes with Coke.)

Reid first offered the “addicted to Koch” line Tuesday on the Senate floor. On Thursday, he revealed who came up with it — his wife.

“That’s the truth,” he told a group of reporters gathered in his Capitol Hill office. “I swear on my life.”

Reid was asked the question at the end of a roundtable interview with a group of reporters. He hesitated and seemed reluctant to answer the question, only relenting when his spokesman gave him the go-ahead.

Over the past two days, with Reid’s help, the line has become a rallying cry for Democrats ahead of the 2014 midterm elections.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee announced on Thursday it would launch a campaign around the “addicted to Koch” idea. They are planning to tie Republican candidates to Charles and David Koch, the brothers who typically donate to Republican-backed causes. Reid and other Democrats have made clear they think they can exploit the ties as a winning issue.

“This is the debate I want to have,” Reid said Thursday.

