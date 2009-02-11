Harry Potter's Sales Magic Hits the Schoolhouse

It’s bad enough that Scholastic has soaked America’s parents for Harry Potter books (and by extension made them endure the movies, too), but now the publisher is being accused of hawking stickers and other trinkets in classrooms around the country.

The Boston-based Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood says the company is abusing the access it gets to school kids through Scholastic’s book clubs, which run from second through the sixth grades.

One Scholastic executive, defending the company’s tchotchke offensive, told the Times that even a product like a make-your-own-jewelry kit would have a reading component in the instructions.

Not to mention the maths skills developed in figuring out the sales tax.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.