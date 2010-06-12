Harry Potter Wizarding World Finally Opens Next Week -- Potter Fans Already Going Insane

Harry PotterJust watch out for the Dementors

Universal’s newest cash cow is finally opening in Florida next week.On June 18th, Harry Potter fans will storm the doors of Universal’s Wizardly World of Harry Potter Theme Park.

And none too soon.

Universal reportedly spent $265 million building the theme park, based on a Securities & Exchange Commission filing.  And that doesn’t include licensing fees. (Don’t think J.K. Rowling isn’t getting richer off this).

Of course, that’s chump change when you consider the $800 million Disney spent on Animal Kingdom.  Or the ~$905 million Warner has spent shooting the first six movies in the blockbuster Happy Potter series.

And Universal will likely make the money back fast.  Entrance to the park is $79 for anyone over nine years old and $69 for three to nine-year-olds.

In comparison, one day tickets to Disneyland cost between $62-$72 and to Knotts Berry Farm between $23 and $45. 

Potter paraphernalia also doesn’t come cheap, with chocolate frogs at $9.95 each, butterbeer at $8.50, and $30 magic wands.

And critics are already raving about the place

Estimated construction costs: $265 million

There are three big rides in the 20 acre park

Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry students -- presumably paid about $7 an hour

There's a hippogriff roller coaster (a magical half eagle, half horse)

Hogwarts Castle, perched on cool-looking fake rock.

Check out the fake snow! In Florida, no less

$30 for the magic wands and $10 for the chocolate frogs

They take dollars.

