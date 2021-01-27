7 obvious 'Harry Potter' TV show ideas that HBO Max should consider to expand the Wizarding World

Warner Bros. Could we be seeing a return to the world of ‘Harry Potter’ in the future?

A live-action “Harry Potter” show is reportedly in the early stages of development.

Warner Bros. just promoted an executive to oversee expanding the Wizarding World.

Obvious show ideas include a prequel on the Marauders and a sequel based on “The Cursed Child” play.

At least one live-action “Harry Potter” TV show is reportedly in the very early stages of development.

While Warner Bros. and HBO Max have denied any show is underway, WB exec Tom Ascheim was recently promoted to oversee and expand the Harry Potter franchise.

Even if the studio isn’t actively seeking any shows or spinoffs momentarily, WB will almost certainly be considering them in the future.

With the “Lord of the Rings” shows in the works at Amazon, Disney building its “Star Wars” future on streaming along with many Marvel series, it only makes sense we’ll see an expansion of the Wizarding World on the small screen.

What could a “Harry Potter” show even look like? From a prequel series to sequel ideas, Insider has rounded up several obvious places where WB could start.

1. The Marauders

Warner Bros. The four friends could transform into magical creatures — a black, shaggy dog (Padfoot/Black), a stag (Prongs/Potter), a werewolf (Moony/Lupin), and a rat (Wormtail/Pettigrew). Above, Gary Oldman is seen as Sirius Black.

Forget Harry. Tell us more about his dad, James Potter, and his friendship with Sirius Black, Teddy Lupin, and the friend who eventually betrayed them all, Peter Pettigrew.

It’s the most obvious choice for Warner Bros. to explore on HBO Max for fans who crave a bit of late ’90s nostalgia. In fact, during any discussions of a Potter show, it’s the idea that comes up most frequent.

Together, the four created the famous Marauder’s Map, which shows where everyone in Hogwarts is at any point and time. What hijinks did they get up to while sorting out any bugs?

A series around the four could also explore Severus Snape’s strained friendship and adoration for Lily Potter, especially since James and Snape’s rivalry could be likened to Harry and Draco Malfoy.

2. The rise of Voldemort

Warner Bros. Exploring the villains of popular fandoms has started to become a popular trend.

The “Harry Potter” films gave us a small sample of young Tom Riddle’s life.

A limited series involving his rise to power, culminating in the First Wizarding War, could be a fascinating character study, similar to WB’s successful “Joker” film.

Marvel and Disney have already leaned into giving TV shows and films to popular villains, including Loki, Maleficent, and Cruella.

3. Parts of the “Harry Potter” films from Voldemort’s point of view

Warner Bros. Why not show the ‘Harry Potter’ films from a different POV? The main problem may be getting back some of the original cast.

If we don’t get a series based around a younger Voldemort, HBO Max could simply do a limited series where each episode or mini film explores a “Harry Potter” book from the Dark Lord’s perspective.

If you can stretch a glossary on “Fantastic Beasts” into five movies, you can certainly do this.



4. “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Warner Bros. Do you want to see Daniel Radcliffe back as the boy who lived?

WB doesn’t need to do a prequel series. There’s already a popular sequel written in the form of Broadway’s “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

The follow-up sends Harry and Ginny’s youngest son, Albus Severus, off to Hogwarts. As he lives in the shadow of his famous dad, he befriends Draco Malfoy’s son and, unknowingly, an unexpected relative of Voldemort who is out for revenge.

A sequel series would offer a bit of nostalgia for Potter fans since it would revisit the events of “The Goblet of Fire.” It would also deliver an opportunity for the original cast to reprise their characters here and there.



5. A Ministry of Magic procedural following the work of famous Aurors

Warner Bros. The Aurors, a job which Harry took, sounds like one of the most intriguing and potentially dangerous positions a wizard can take.

The Ministry of Magic’s Aurors have one of the most dangerous positions. They’re like the secret agents of the Wizarding World, whose job it is to protect the magical realm from impending threats.

A simple and intriguing way into this world would be through Alastor (“Mad-Eye”) Moody’s pre-Hogwarts adventures as an Auror. He was such a legend that he single-handedly locked up around half of the Death Eaters in Azkaban during the first Wizarding War.

Plus, we could finally learn the tale of how he famously lost his eye. It would also be a great way to introduce a younger Tonks, who was mentored by Alastor.

If WB wants to do a series of interconnected shows around a young Voldemort and the Death Eaters, this could be one to explore.

6. A “What If” limited series

Warner Brothers What if Neville, and not Harry, was the child Voldemort chose to go after? What if Voldemort interpreted the prophecy incorrect?

Marvel’s doing a “what if” animated series based around alternate scenarios that could have played out in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Other franchises could easily replicate this model, feeding into fan fiction.

Each episode could explore a different topic: What if Voldemort won the Battle of Hogwarts? What if Neville Longbottom was the chosen one instead of Harry? What if Harry was murdered instead of his parents?

If explored, the last one could be pretty interesting. In an alternate DC Universe timeline, Bruce Wayne is murdered instead of his parents. That event leads to his parents becoming versions of Batman and the Joker. Imagine Lily and James Potter as mortal enemies instead of lovers.

There are a few other topics on this very subject on author J.K. Rowling’s official Wizarding World website.

7. A look inside one of the competing Hogwarts’ school.

Warner Bros. Viktor Krum took Hermione Granger to the Yule Ball in book four.

When Durmstrang Institute and Beauxbatons Academy of Magic visited Hogwarts for the Triwizard Tournament, it opened up a world of possibilities to continue to learn about other schools and characters…and then we just never did.

Whatever happened to Viktor Krum (other than becoming a Quidditch World Cup champion)? It seems strange that the other schools were never explored more.



